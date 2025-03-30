DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of FMC Corporation

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In FMC To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against FMC Corporation ("FMC" or the "Company") (NYSE: FMC) and reminds investors of the April 14, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) the Company’s channel management initiatives were not progressing as represented; (2) that, faced with pricing pressure, the Company had made the decision not to compete on prices and instead walk away from sales opportunities; (3) that, as a result, the Company had inflated inventory in the channels in “LATAM, including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe;” and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On February 4, 2025, after the market closed, FMC released their fourth quarter 2024 financial results, revealing that it had missed its previously announced full fiscal year revenue guidance as well as consensus estimates. The Company explained “growth was below [the Company’s] expectations as [it] learned during the quarter that customers in many countries sought to hold significantly less inventory than they have historically.” The Company also provided a Full Year 2025 outlook, disclosing that it expects revenue to remain essentially flat due to “weaker demand in the channel as customers in many countries prioritize holding lower-than-historical levels of inventory.”



In an earnings call held the same day, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Pierre Brondeau (“Brondeau”) revealed FMC “need[s] to significantly lower FMC inventory in the channel much beyond what we were expecting.” Brondeau explained that the Company had faced pricing competition which it was “unwilling to meet” or adjust to, which led the Company to “walk away” from “sales opportunities.” This strategy had backfired as the Company was met with “lower-than-expected demand across most regions as customers lowered the amount of inventory they are willing to hold” to a historical low. As a result, the Company had “high levels of FMC product in the channel” including “elevated channel inventories in some countries in LATAM [Latin America], including Brazil, Asia, including India, as well as Canada and Eastern Europe.”

On this news, FMC’s stock price fell $18.12, or 33.5%, to close at $35.92 per share on February 5, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.



The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding FMC’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

