INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. – IAS

NEW YORK, March 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (“IAS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IAS). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether IAS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until March 31, 2025 , to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired IAS securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 3, 2023, IAS reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2023, revealing the growth of its optimization revenue had meaningfully slowed.

On this news, IAS’s stock price fell $3.66 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $15.17 per share on August 4, 2023.

Then, on February 27, 2024, IAS reported financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and issued revenue guidance below analyst expectations. On an earnings call later that day, the Company admitted that these disappointing revenue numbers resulted from pricing cuts issued to customers across the Company’s measurement and optimization businesses. Chief Executive Officer Lisa Utzschneider stated that “[w]e are seeing more competitive pricing in measurement on a select group of large contract renewals in exchange for increased volume commitments and multi-year exclusive agreements.”

On this news, IAS’s stock price fell $7.09 per share, or 41.46%, to close at $10.01 per share on February 28, 2024.

