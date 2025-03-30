PHILIPPINES, March 30 - Press Release

March 30, 2025 PIMENTEL: MYANMAR QUAKE, ISABELA BRIDGE COLLAPSE ARE WAKE-UP CALLS FOR STRONGER PH DISASTER PREPAREDNESS Following the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III asked the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) to conduct a thorough assessment of the structural integrity of public infrastructure across the country, citing the recent collapse of a bridge in Isabela as a pressing reminder of the need for greater preparedness. "The recent Myanmar earthquake and the collapse of the Isabela bridge as wake-up calls to reassess the country's disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience," Pimentel said in a statement on Sunday. "We should check the status of our public infrastructure. The collapse of the Isabela bridge should prompt a thorough evaluation of the quality of work in our construction projects to ensure that each infrastructure can withstand an earthquake with intensity 7 and above," Pimentel said. The senator also emphasized the urgency of earthquake preparedness, noting that the Philippines is located along several fault lines, including Marikina in Metro Manila. "Let's continue to be conscious of the need to prepare for earthquakes because the Philippines has many fault lines," he added. Among the regular preparations is the conduct of comprehensive earthquake drills across the country to educate communities on safety measures, according to Pimentel. "People should know where to go, what is the safest place in their area when an earthquake strikes. Regular earthquake drills should be encouraged to minimize casualties and ensure swift response during emergencies," he said. "These drills are essential in ensuring that Filipinos are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills to respond effectively in times of disaster. We must continue and improve these initiatives nationwide," Pimentel added. He reiterated the need for proactive measures, urging authorities to conduct infrastructure audits, enforce strict building standards, and invest in disaster resilience programs to safeguard the public from potential calamities.

