JP Logistics Announces Partnership with The Concours at Wynn Las Vegas 2025 for Premier Exotic and Classic Car Transport

SUN VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JP Logistics, a leader in enclosed transportation and storage of luxury, exotic, and classic vehicles, announces its partnership with The Concours at Wynn Las Vegas. This renowned automotive event is scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 2, 2025, at the world-famous Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.​The Concours is a celebrated gathering that showcases more than 250 unique automobiles, highlighting the heritage, craftsmanship, and innovation of the automotive world. The event features both judged and non-judged categories, offering attendees an unparalleled experience into the world of automotive prestige and elegance.As the official transportation and storage partner, JP Logistics will provide white-glove services to ensure the safe and efficient handling of the event's distinguished vehicles."We’re honored to collaborate with The Concours at Wynn Las Vegas, an event that epitomizes automotive excellence," said George Sukunyan, Founder and President of JP Logistics. “This event brings together the rarest and most iconic vehicles in the world, and it’s exactly the kind of stage where our attention to detail and experience shine. We're thrilled to play a role in getting these masterpieces to Las Vegas this fall safely and in showroom condition."About: Founded in 1995, JP Logistics brings three decades of experience in the enclosed transportation and storage of luxury, exotic, and classic vehicles. With a reputation built on trust and precision, the company uses custom-made trailers, soft strapping techniques, and lift gates to ensure each vehicle is handled with expert care across the continental U.S. JP Logistics also offers secure vehicle storage at premium facilities located in Los Angeles, Scottsdale, Miami, and Fairfield, NJ.For more info, visit: www.jplogistics.net

