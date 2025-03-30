Submit Release
Nobue 'NOCCI' Yamashita Named One of the Top 20 Women Leaders to Look Up to in 2025 by Passion Vista

Nobue “NOCCI” Yamashita featured on the cover of Passion Vista Magazine’s “Top 20 Women Leaders to Look Up to in 2025” Edition.

Global spiritual leader and founder of NOCCI Channeling Academy, NOCCI, receives international recognition for her work in energy healing, third eye activation.

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, March 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Passion Vista Magazine has officially recognized Nobue “NOCCI” Yamashita, CEO of NOCCI Channeling Academy, as one of the “Top 20 Women Leaders to Look Up to in 2025.” This global recognition celebrates her transformational work in the field of spirituality, third-eye activation, energy healing, and quantum consciousness.

Known for her unique ability to awaken spiritual gifts and activate third eyes through energy work, NOCCI has guided thousands of clients and students worldwide into deeper soul alignment, higher-dimensional awareness, and rapid manifestation. Her academy, based in Japan and Germany, blends ancient spiritual wisdom with modern multidimensional education to empower spiritual seekers and high-vibrational children.

“I believe we are all creators of our own quantum reality,” said NOCCI. “This recognition is not just mine — it belongs to every soul who chose to remember their light.”

NOCCI’s work has been featured in multiple international platforms including Passion Vista, Vogue Times, Excellence Magazine, TIMEICONIC, and more. In addition to her spiritual leadership, she is known as a pioneer in integrating energy work into everyday education and life.

For more about NOCCI and her upcoming programs:
🌐 https://www.thirdeye-quantumjump.com/

Media Contact:
info@noccidream.com
https://www.instagram.com/nocci.thirdeye_activator/

NOCCI Yamashita
NOCCI Chanelling Academy
+49 179 4378518
info@noccidream.com
