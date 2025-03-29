The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan On awarding the “Istiglal” Order to S.H.Mammadova

AZERBAIJAN, March 29 - From Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Esteemed President, my dear Brother,

I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency on the occasion of the Ramadan holiday.

On this blessed holiday, which I hope will bring peace and tranquility to...

29 March 2025, 16:54

