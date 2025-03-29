Submit Release
From Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan

AZERBAIJAN, March 29 - 29 March 2025, 17:50

Congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday

Dear Mehriban Khanim,

I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, which symbolizes the awakening and renewal of nature, as well as the unique manifestation of our peoples' millennia-old traditions and noble customs.

I wish you and your family happiness, success, and a joyful spirit in this Eastern New Year. I wish your beloved country prosperity, development, and peace.

Respectfully,

 

Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva

First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan

