From Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva, First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan
AZERBAIJAN, March 29 - 29 March 2025, 17:50
Congratulatory letter to First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of the Novruz holiday
Dear Mehriban Khanim,
I sincerely congratulate you on the occasion of the Novruz holiday, which symbolizes the awakening and renewal of nature, as well as the unique manifestation of our peoples' millennia-old traditions and noble customs.
I wish you and your family happiness, success, and a joyful spirit in this Eastern New Year. I wish your beloved country prosperity, development, and peace.
Respectfully,
Ziroatkhon Mirziyoyeva
First Lady of the Republic of Uzbekistan
