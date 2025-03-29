Former White House Advisor: President Trump Could Unlock $150 Trillion in Untapped U.S. Resources

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking initiative, former President Donald Trump is poised to unveil a $150 trillion national “endowment”, a move that could redefine the economic landscape of the United States. This revelation comes from Jim Rickards, a former advisor to the CIA and the White House, who has extensively researched this concealed asset.​

"We’ve been told America is broke. That’s a lie," says Rickards. "We’re sitting on a $150 trillion fortune, sealed off from the public for over 160 years."

The Genesis of the Hidden Fortune

This colossal wealth originates from what he calls a “national trust fund” established by the 42nd Congress in the 19th century. Designed to manage the vast mineral resources beneath federal lands, this fund has remained largely untapped due to bureaucratic inertia and restrictive policies.​

"It’s enough to pay off the national debt, four times over," Rickards notes. "If you divide this figure by the number of households in America, each family would get a check for $1.1 million."

Legal Barriers Dismantled

The recent overturning of the Chevron Doctrine by the Supreme Court has eliminated significant legal obstacles, paving the way for the executive branch to access and utilize these resources. This judicial shift empowers the current administration to act decisively.​

"Now… for the first time in half a century – we can go get them," Rickards asserts.

Strategic Implications for National Security

Beyond economic benefits, unlocking this “endowment” has profound national security implications. The U.S. currently depends heavily on foreign sources, particularly China, for critical minerals essential to defense and technology sectors.​

"The U.S. government admits… We rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals," Rickards highlights. "And late last year, China cut us off."

A Vision for Renewed Prosperity

By tapping into this hidden wealth, the Trump administration would usher in a new era of economic growth and self-reliance, reminiscent of the nation's industrious expansion during the 19th century.​

"This is about reclaiming what was always meant for the American people," Rickards emphasizes.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the White House, CIA, and Pentagon, with over four decades of experience in economic intelligence and national security strategy. Rickards has been a trusted voice on issues ranging from currency warfare to global macroeconomic risk, accurately forecasting major events including the 2008 financial crisis and both of Donald Trump's election victories.

