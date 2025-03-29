MACAU, March 29 - The MGTO continues to closely monitor the earthquake situation in Myanmar. So far, the MGTO has received 1 request for assistance and 7 requests for information, mainly regarding issues related to flights to and from Thailand and transportation arrangements, among others.

The MGTO reminds that the Travel Alerts – Level 1 for Myanmar and Thailand are still in effect. Macao residents planning to travel to Thailand or Myanmar, or those currently in these countries, should pay attention to their safety, stay alert, and keep updated on the situation. Residents who have not yet traveled to those countries should carefully consider whether they should proceed with their trip.

If necessary, Macao residents can call:

24-hour Tourism Hotline +853 2833 3000;

Embassy of China in Myanmar: +95 943209657;

Embassy of China in Thailand: +66 22457010;

Global Emergency Call Center for Consular Protection and Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs - 24-hour hotline: +86 10 12308;

DST Representative in Thailand: +66 86 892 1665 (Languages: English or Thai via WhatsApp or Line).