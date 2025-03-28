MFA Spokesperson's Comments on the Earthquake in Myanmar, 28 March 2025

The Singapore Government is deeply saddened by the loss of lives and damage caused by the earthquake which impacted Myanmar and Thailand on 28 March 2025, and extends its condolences and sympathies to those affected.

The Singapore Government stands ready to extend assistance. The Singapore Civil Defence Force is prepared to deploy the Operation Lionheart contingent to assist with urban search and rescue operations as well as disaster relief efforts in Myanmar, in coordination with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management.

MFA is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to e-registered Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand to render any necessary consular assistance. Currently, there are no reports of Singaporeans injured as a result of the earthquake. In view of possible aftershocks, Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand are advised to remain vigilant, take all necessary precautions for their personal safety and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

A Travel Advisory urging Singaporeans to defer all travel to Myanmar is currently in place. Singaporeans who are in or travelling to Myanmar or Thailand are strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg and to purchase comprehensive travel insurance if they have not done so.

Singaporeans in Myanmar and Thailand who require consular assistance may contact the Singapore Embassies in Yangon and Bangkok, or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office:

Singapore Embassy in Yangon

238 Dhamazedi Road

Tel: +95-1-9-559-001 / +95-09-250-863-840 (emergencies)

Email: singemb_ygn@mfa.sg

Singapore Embassy in Bangkok

129 South Sathorn Road

Tel: +66 23486700 / +66 818443580 (emergencies)

Email: singemb_bkk@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline)

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

28 MARCH 2025