Yes Momma Launches to Redefine the Maternity Shopping Experience

New e-commerce platform founded by Gen Z entrepreneur offers curated, compassionate care for expecting and postpartum mothers

Yes Momma isn’t just about shopping—it’s about helping moms feel understood.” — Zhanae Jackson

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yes Momma, a new online maternity store, has officially launched with a mission to meet the real-life needs of pregnant and postpartum women by offering a curated selection of essentials—all in one place. Founded by Zhanae Jackson, a Christian, African American, Gen Z entrepreneur and mother of four, the store is more than a business—it’s a response to a gap in the marketplace and a deeply personal reflection of her journey through five pregnancies.“Yes Momma is very personal to me,” said Jackson, CEO and founder. “I know what it’s like to be eight months pregnant with pelvic girdle pain and have to walk through a giant store just to pick up two things. I created this store to help other moms avoid that struggle.”Jackson’s experiences navigating pregnancy—including one miscarriage—shaped her understanding of the physical and emotional challenges many women face during this transformative time. From chronic pain and limited mobility to the overwhelming task of finding reliable products, Jackson recognized the need for an easier, more supportive way for mothers to shop.Yes Momma provides a centralized online destination for maternity and postpartum essentials, including nursing and breastfeeding accessories, pregnancy and nursing pillows, and comfortable, functional clothing. The platform is designed for ease, accessibility, and trust—with real reviews from moms who have used the products.What sets Yes Momma apart is not just its inventory but the empathy and insight driving its creation. Unlike large retailers where maternity products can be scattered and impersonal, Yes Momma delivers a specialized experience shaped by the founder’s lived expertise. It caters to the everyday moments—like swelling feet, sleepless nights, and sore hips—that aren’t always considered in mainstream maternity offerings.The store’s launch also reflects broader shifts in the market. According to a 2023 report from Allied Market Research, the maternity apparel and product market is projected to reach $24 billion by 2028, driven in part by millennial and Gen Z moms who value convenience, digital access, and brand authenticity. Yes Momma meets this need by offering a streamlined shopping experience built by a woman who understands firsthand what motherhood requires.Beyond product delivery, the brand hopes to build a community where women feel seen, supported, and celebrated.“Yes Momma isn’t just about shopping—it’s about helping moms feel understood,” Jackson added. “Every product is selected with care, because I’ve been there. I want women to feel that they have an ally, not just a store.”As a woman-owned and Black-owned business, Yes Momma also contributes to the growing ecosystem of diverse entrepreneurship that is reshaping the retail landscape. The brand stands as a testament to the power of lived experience and community-driven business models.To learn more or shop the collection, visit www.yesmomma.com

