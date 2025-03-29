El Paso CBP Agriculture Specialists seize 242 pounds of pork bologna

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agriculture Specialists assigned to the Paso Del Norte international crossing seized 22 large rolls of prohibited pork bologna early March 28. They also seized a controlled medication during the encounter.

22 rolls of seized bologna.

The discovery was made just after 2 a.m. after a 52-year-old male U.S. citizen resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented himself for inspection via the vehicle lanes at the port. After obtaining a negative declaration for fruits, vegetables, and meat products, the driver was referred for a secondary agriculture inspection.

During the secondary inspection, CBP Agriculture Canine “Harlee” alerted to the rear cargo area of the vehicle. Agriculture Specialists continued their exam and located 22 rolls of bologna hidden beneath equipment in the rear of the vehicle. CBP agriculture specialists also discovered 60 undeclared Tramadol tablets in the center console of the vehicle. The driver was issued a $1,000 promissory note for the prescription medication violation. Tramadol is a schedule IV-controlled substance.

CBP agriculture canine "Harlee".

The bologna smuggling case is being referred to USDA Investigative and Enforcement Services who enforce alleged violations related to animal and plant issues. The subject could be assessed up to a $10,000.00 penalty, if found guilty. The bologna was seized and destroyed by CBP per USDA regulations.

The seizure marks the second time in two months the same individual was caught attempting to smuggle bologna from Mexico to the U.S. at the El Paso port of entry. In January, CBP agriculture specialist seized 55 rolls of undeclared bologna from the man. He was assessed a civil penalty in that case and the contraband meat was seized and destroyed.

“Pork products have the potential to introduce foreign animal diseases to the U.S. which can have a devastating impact to the U.S. economy and to our agriculture industry,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “It is always best for travelers to declare any items acquired abroad to help CBP stop the introduction of potentially harmful products.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Department of Homeland Security are partners in the effort to protect American agriculture against the introduction of pests and diseases at our nation's ports of entry. Undeclared prohibited agriculture items will be confiscated and can result in the issuance of a civil penalty for failure to declare.