CBP officers arrest Canadian attempting to smuggle illegal alien
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Cannon Corners, border crossing, encountered a Canadian citizen attempting to conceal an illegal alien in the spare tire area of the vehicle.
On March 27, CBP officer’s detected inconsistencies during a driver’s inspection that led to further inspection of the vehicle. As officers inspected the trunk, they discovered a woman hiding in the spare tire compartment. The 32-year-old woman was determined to be a citizen of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, was processed for removal from the United States and returned to Canada. The smuggler, a 42-year-old woman and Canadian citizen was arrested by officers.
“Our skilled CBP officers are familiar with all methods of human and contraband concealment,” said Champlain Port Director Steven Bronson. “I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe from those attempting to evade inspection.”
After arrest and processing by CBP officers, the Canadian woman was remanded to the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office Jail, awaiting prosecution for alien smuggling.
The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
