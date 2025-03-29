California not backing down on trans student privacy — despite Trump’s threat to yank funding

Last year California passed a law that prohibits schools from requiring staff to notify parents if a student identifies as transgender. The U.S. Department of Education alleges the law violates parents’ rights.

