February 2025 MBE Scores See Modest Decline From Prior 2 Years

(Subscription required) The mean scaled score for the February 2025 Multistate Bar Examination decreased slightly compared to the prior two years, even when accounting for the exclusion of California from this year's data.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.