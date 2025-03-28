Senvest Capital Inc annonce ses résultats pour l’année financière terminée le 31 décembre 2024

MONTRÉAL, 28 mars 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. a annoncé aujourd’hui un résultat net attribuable aux actionnaires ordinaires de 258,1 M $ ou 105,06 $ par action pour l’exercice terminé le 31 décembre 2024 contre un résultat net attribuable aux actionnaires ordinaires de 83,6 M $ ou 33,78 $ par action pour l’exercice 2023.

Les états financiers sont disponibles sur le site Sedar www.sedarplus.ca

ÉTATS CONSOLIDÉS DES RÉSULTATS (en millions de dollars sauf les données par actions) Exercices terminés le 31 décembre 2024 31 décembre 2023 Résultats net attribuable aux actionnaires ordinaires 258,1 M $ 83,6 M $ Résultats net dilué par action attribuable aux actionnaires ordinaires 105,06$ 33,78$

Contact: George Malikotsis, Vice Président, Finance

Tel: (514) 281-8082

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.