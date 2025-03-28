Spring is in the air! Clearwater Region rainbow trout stocking schedule for April
For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.
Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle.
Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.
Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a New 2025-2027 Fishing Seasons and Rules booklets now available | Idaho Fish and Game, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.
Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.