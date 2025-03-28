Governor Hochul Directs State Agencies to Prepare for Snow, Freezing Rain and Ice This Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for snow, freezing rain and ice beginning tonight and continuing through Sunday for parts of the North Country, Mohawk Valley and Capital District. A period of wet snow and sleet is expected this evening, transitioning over to freezing rain tonight except over far Northern New York where a mix will persist. Freezing rain will occur Saturday into Sunday with the greatest ice accumulation potential occurring during the overnight and early morning hours. Some parts of the North Country could see up to seven inches of snow and more than a quarter inch of ice accumulation through Sunday. In these areas, hazardous travel is likely and local power outages are possible. Governor Hochul urged New Yorkers to pay close attention to weather conditions this weekend and adjust plans accordingly.

“We’re expecting a series of winter weather conditions to hit parts of the North County, Mohawk Valley and the Capital District, and our agencies are prepared to assist as the forecast fluctuates across the regions this weekend,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers in these regions should monitor emergency alerts and their local forecasts to prepare themselves for the snow, freezing rain and ice accumulation.”

A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the North Country and northern parts of the Mohawk Valley and Capital District for mixed precipitation and ice from tonight into Sunday. Also on Sunday, for parts of Western New York and the Finger Lakes, there is a risk of severe thunderstorms. On Monday, additional severe thunderstorms with damaging winds are possible, mainly across the southeast half of the state.

For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website. New Yorkers are also encouraged to sign up for emergency alerts by subscribing to NY Alert — a free service providing critical emergency information to your cell phone or computer.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with their local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate requests for assistance. State stockpiles are staffed and ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is monitoring weather conditions and prepared to respond with 3,754 supervisors and operators available statewide. All field staff are available to fully engage and respond. All available response equipment is ready to deploy and all residencies in impacted locations will remain staffed for 24/7 operations with operators, supervisors, and mechanics throughout the duration of the event and priority cleanup operations.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,615 large plow trucks

350 large loaders

159 medium duty plows

53 tow plows

30 snow blowers

19 graders

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority is ready to respond with 691 operators and supervisors available. Statewide equipment numbers and resources are listed below:

365 large and medium duty plow trucks

10 tow plows

65 loaders

Variable Message Signs and social media (X, formerly known as Twitter, and Facebook) are utilized to alert motorists of winter weather conditions on the Thruway.

The Thruway Authority is leveraging technology to enhance the safety of both plow operators and drivers through a pilot program utilizing iCone technology. More than 50 of the Thruway’s heavy-duty plow trucks across the state are equipped with devices that can provide real-time data and alerts to popular vehicle navigation applications. In addition, all of the Thruway's more than 250 heavy-duty plow trucks are equipped with green hazard lights, complementing the standard amber hazard lights. Green lights are intended to improve visibility and enhance safety during winter operations, particularly in low-light conditions and poor weather. Drivers are reminded that Thruway snowplows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and treated.

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to real-time traffic information, live traffic cameras, and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert emails and follow @ThruwayTraffic on X for the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway.

Department of Public Service

New York's utilities have about 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts across New York State, as necessary. Agency staff will track utilities' work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service and all specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to snow, sleet, and ice.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for ice jams and potential flooding in their communities. Ice jams are a major hazard that occurs when ice breaks apart and the pieces prevent a stream from flowing, leading to rapidly rising river stages and flooding. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of potential ice jams in flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating ice or woody debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment. Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary.

If a permit is necessary, DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources. DEC coordinates with agency partners — including DHSES and DOT — on monitoring and response to potential ice jams.

Additional information on ice jam flooding, contact information for emergency assistance, and permit requirements is available on the DEC website: https://dec.ny.gov/environmental-protection/water/water-quantity/dam-safety-coastal-flood-protection/flood-preparation/ice-jam-flooding

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain, snow, ice, and the cold to ensure a safe outdoor experience. Trails have mixed conditions of snow, ice, slush, and mud.

Hikers are advised to temporarily avoid all high-elevation trails, as well as trails that cross rivers and streams. Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information. Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free mobile app, or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Safety Tips

Travel

Some of the most important tips for safe driving include:

Monitor the forecast for your local area and areas you may be travelling to.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

If you must travel, make sure your car is stocked with survival gear like blankets, a shovel, flashlight and extra batteries, extra warm clothing, set of tire chains, battery booster cables, quick energy foods and brightly colored cloth to use as a distress flag.

If you have a cellphone or other communications device such as a two-way radio available for your use, keep the battery charged and keep it with you whenever traveling. If you should become stranded, you will be able to call for help, advising rescuers of your location.

The leading cause of death and injuries during winter storms is transportation accidents. Before getting behind the wheel, make sure that your vehicle is clear of ice and snow; good vision is key to good driving. Plan your stops and keep more distance between cars. Be extra alert and remember that snowdrifts can hide smaller children. Always match your speed to the road and weather conditions.

It is important for motorists on all roads to note that snowplows travel at speeds up to 35 mph, which in many cases is lower than the posted speed limit.

Oftentimes on interstate highways, snowplows will operate side by side, to safely clear several lanes at one time.

Motorists and pedestrians should also keep in mind that snowplow drivers have limited lines of sight, and the size and weight of snowplows can make it very difficult to maneuver and stop quickly. Snow blowing from behind the plow can severely reduce visibility or cause whiteout conditions.

Motorists should not attempt to pass snowplows or follow too closely. The safest place for motorists to drive is well behind the snowplows where the roadway is clear and salted. Never attempt to pass a snowplow while it's operating.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

If you lose power, turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a winter storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, call:

Central Hudson: 800-527-2714

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

For more safety tips, visit https://www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.

For all non-emergency service needs in New York State before, during or after a storm, call 211 or visit www.211nys.org/.

