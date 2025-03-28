Washington State Leadership Board Announces 49th Annual Washington Leadership Award Honorees

Each year, the Washington Leadership Awards remind us of the incredible individuals who are shaping our state through courage, service, and unwavering commitment to others.” — Audrey Baker, WSLB Executive Director

OLYMPIA, WA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Washington State Leadership Board (WSLB) is proud to announce the honorees for the 49th Annual Washington Leadership Awards, celebrating extraordinary Washingtonians whose leadership uplifts communities, champions equity, and inspires positive change.

“Each year, the Washington Leadership Awards remind us of the incredible individuals who are shaping our state through courage, service, and unwavering commitment to others,” said Audrey Baker, Executive Director of the Washington State Leadership Board. “These honorees represent the very best of what it means to lead with purpose and integrity. It’s our honor to celebrate them and elevate the example they set for Washington’s next generation of leaders.”

2025 Washington Leadership Award Honorees:

Washingtonian of the Year – Senator Yasmin Trudeau

Representing Washington’s 27th Legislative District, Sen. Yasmin Trudeau brings lived experience and legislative acumen to the forefront of public service. A fierce advocate for equity and inclusion, she works tirelessly to ensure vulnerable communities are not left behind.

“We are in a divided and difficult time in our country and our state. I take this call to action very seriously, as the public demands sustainable and comprehensive solutions to complex problems. This is why I see my call to leadership as a commitment to call out issues impacting the people I serve while also calling in everyone able and willing to craft solutions that move us forward together. I believe that the public has entrusted all elected leaders to center their very real voices and interests. I am so grateful for this recognition and the opportunity to do exactly that for the people I have the honor of serving,” said Senator Trudeau.

Justice for All Award – Mallorie Davies

A trailblazing labor leader and policy advocate, Mallorie Davies has worked tirelessly to improve working conditions and advance safety for all laborers. From becoming her local’s first female business agent to leading successful legislative efforts like HB 2266, Mallorie’s career reflects her steadfast dedication to justice, equity, and worker dignity.

“This was not just about a single bill—it was the result of incredible collaboration and the voices of everyday individuals. I am humbled and proud to be a part of such meaningful change and to accept this on behalf of all who contributed to this landmark legislation,” said Davies.

Emerging Leader Award – Charles Johnson

Charles Johnson, a Running Start student and senior at the Washington State School for the Blind, is a passionate advocate for accessibility and climate justice. Diagnosed with Retinitis Pigmentosa at age 10, Charles has transformed challenges into opportunities, empowering blind/low-vision youth and championing inclusion in civic life and climate discourse.

“It is a great honor to receive this award. I thank the WSLB for the opportunity to bring attention to accessibility and inclusion for all communities,” said Johnson.

Organization of the Year – Mujer al Volante

Founded by Jaqueline García Castillo, Mujer al Volante supports immigrant, refugee, and asylee women and mothers through innovative driving and life skills education in multiple languages. The nonprofit has helped over 1,400 women gain independence and opportunity through transportation access.

“We accept this recognition on behalf of the mothers we serve, to make visible their fight, as many raise their families alone. They are our inspiration and strength,” said García Castillo. “This organization began without formal resources but with creativity and empathy. Today, it’s a unique, nationwide nonprofit helping women break barriers and thrive.”

Legacy of Service Award – Maud Daudon

A civic leader whose career spans finance, government, and workforce development, Maud Daudon has shaped policy and practice across Washington. Her most recent work as Executive Leader of Career Connect Washington has created pathways for youth and young adults to pursue meaningful careers.

“It has brought me tremendous joy and gratitude to lead with impact... Working to bridge divides and find alignment for the benefit of others is not always easy but it is always worth it,” said Daudon.

Evergreen Award – Governor Jay Inslee

The Evergreen Award is dedicated to recognizing a distinguished elected official who embodies a deep commitment to long-term service, advocacy, and stewardship within our state, and reflects the resilience and enduring influence of the Evergreen tree—a powerful symbol of Washington state and the WSLB. Like the Evergreen, which roots deeply and withstands the test of time, Governor Jay Inslee has demonstrated steadfast dedication to the values of public service, advocacy, and leadership. His work has fostered growth in both young and seasoned leaders and shaped guiding principles of governance that will inspire generations to come.

As Washington’s longest-serving governor in more than 50 years, Governor Inslee has led with vision and integrity—championing climate action, equity in education, and inclusive opportunity across the state. WSLB is honored to recognize his enduring impact with this year’s Evergreen Award.

This year’s celebration will take place on Friday, May 16, 2025, at the historic Abigail Stuart House in Olympia, Washington. More information can be found at www.washingtonleaders.org/state-honors-and-awards.

