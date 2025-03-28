Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, VCOR X5

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4002051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/27/25 multiple times

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Poultney

VIOLATION: 2nd Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release X5

ACCUSED: Timothy Garrick

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, Vermont State Police received a report that Timothy Garrick (30) was violating his court ordered conditions of release by. Upon arrival, Garrick was found to have already left the residence. Later in the evening, Troopers responded to the residence again after receiving a report of Garrick being back at the residence and an assault occurring. Garrick was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Garrick was ordered held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 3/28/25 at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/25 at 1230 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101

Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov