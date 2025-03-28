Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,979 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, VCOR X5

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B4002051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver                           

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 03/27/25 multiple times

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Poultney

VIOLATION: 2nd Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release X5

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Garrick                                             

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date, Vermont State Police received a report that Timothy Garrick (30) was violating his court ordered conditions of release by. Upon arrival, Garrick was found to have already left the residence. Later in the evening, Troopers responded to the residence again after receiving a report of Garrick being back at the residence and an assault occurring. Garrick was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Garrick was ordered held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 3/28/25 at 1230 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/25 at 1230 hours           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility   

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Bruce Cleaver

Vermont State Police

124 State Place

Rutland, VT 05701

Barracks: 802-773-9101

Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, VCOR X5

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more