Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Agg Domestic Assault, VCOR X5
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4002051
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Bruce Cleaver
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 03/27/25 multiple times
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Poultney
VIOLATION: 2nd Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release X5
ACCUSED: Timothy Garrick
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date, Vermont State Police received a report that Timothy Garrick (30) was violating his court ordered conditions of release by. Upon arrival, Garrick was found to have already left the residence. Later in the evening, Troopers responded to the residence again after receiving a report of Garrick being back at the residence and an assault occurring. Garrick was taken into custody and transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Garrick was ordered held without bail at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 3/28/25 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/28/25 at 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Bruce Cleaver
Vermont State Police
124 State Place
Rutland, VT 05701
Barracks: 802-773-9101
Email: Bruce.Cleaver@Vermont.Gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.