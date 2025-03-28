Truss Faber Welcomes International Trade and Regulatory Attorney, Suzanne Garner

SEATTLE, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truss Faber PC is pleased to welcome Suzanne Garner, an experienced attorney specializing in international trade, regulatory compliance, and dispute resolution, to its team of senior-level attorneys and legal advisors.

With almost two decades of both federal government and private practice legal experience, including her tenure as associate general counsel at the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative and as a litigation associate at a top global law firm, Garner brings unparalleled insight into international trade policy, government investigations, and global economic regulatory frameworks.

At Truss Faber, Garner will advise clients on international trade matters, regulatory compliance, and complex dispute resolution. Her extensive background includes representing the United States in global trade negotiations and WTO disputes, defending companies in international arbitration and anti-corruption investigations, and conducting independent workplace investigations involving claims of corporate misconduct.

“Joining Truss Faber is an excellent opportunity to be part of a talented team helping businesses navigate the complex legal issues arising in cross-border commerce,” said Garner. “I look forward to applying my experience to support clients in resolving disputes, mitigating risks, and achieving strategic business goals.”

Garner earned her Juris Doctor from Boston College Law School and holds a Master of Arts from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is licensed to practice law in Washington and California. For more information about Truss Faber PC and its legal services, visit www.trussfaber.com.

About Truss Faber:

Truss Faber PC provides legal counsel to the construction and manufacturing industries and companies involved in government contracts. Truss Faber’s senior-level team has deep experience and a proven track record of prioritizing results and efficiency over red tape, delivering clever solutions to complex legal problems. Find more at www.trussfaber.com.

