Provincial health officer’s statement on end of respiratory illness season

CANADA, March 28 - Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia’s provincial health officer, has issued the following statement about the end of respiratory illness season:

“Based on the most recently released data from public-health partners at the provincial and federal level, including yesterday’s respiratory illness season update from the BC Centre for Disease Control, I am officially declaring an end to the 2024-25 respiratory illness season. This means additional measures implemented in health-care settings are no longer required. The standard that requires use of personal protective equipment and additional precautions based on point-of-care risk assessment remains in place.

“This decision is informed by low and decreasing levels of respiratory illness seen in the most recent data for influenza, RSV and COVID-19 in B.C.

“Data published on Thursday, March 27, 2025, from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that respiratory illnesses in B.C. continue to decrease. Currently, there are approximately 40 people in hospital with COVID, a number that has been trending down in recent weeks, and influenza and RSV test positivity have decreased in recent weeks, with decreasing detection of both in wastewater samples.

“We must continue to practise healthy habits to prevent illnesses from spreading, keeping our families and communities safe. That includes cleaning your hands, staying home when sick, covering your coughs and sneezes, wearing a mask when appropriate and getting the latest vaccines by booking immunization appointments across B.C.”