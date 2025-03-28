Construction begins on new family student housing project in Merritt

CANADA, March 28 - Students studying at Nicola Valley Institute of Technology (NVIT) Merritt campus will have access to more on-campus housing and child care, with construction to begin soon on a new family housing complex.

“I know that secure and affordable housing is crucial for students who have families and want to pursue post-secondary studies,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills. “By creating dedicated housing for families on campus, more students will be able to fully engage in their educational journey with their loved ones there to support them. This project is part of the Province’s historic investment in student housing, with over 10,700 beds built or underway since 2017.”

NVIT is B.C.’s only public Indigenous post-secondary institution. The new student housing project will include 12 townhouses for primarily Indigenous families, with a mix of two- and three-bedroom units to accommodate students and family members. This will bring the total number of student beds on the NVIT Merritt campus to 110. Spaces for 80 single students are already on campus.

“I’ve been a student at NVIT for two years and it’s been a truly rewarding experience,” said Keisha Munro, president, Student Society at NVIT. “With the new housing building and expanded child care services under construction, I’m really looking forward to the future for students and their families. This new facility will provide much-needed support for students facing housing difficulties, helping them focus on their studies and achieve success.”

The new housing complex will provide stable homes for children and families, fostering growth and support. Set to open by fall 2027, it aligns with the Eagle’s Perch concept, emphasizing Indigenous knowledge. Inspired by expanding circles, the complex aims to include students, families and the community, while promoting holistic learning. With culturally grounded design, it reinforces NVIT’s commitment to creating a space where Indigenous learners can thrive, while staying connected to their families, traditions and the land.

The Province provided $19.6 million toward this project. The project will feature an expanded child care facility, which will include 36 child care spaces and program spaces to train early childhood educators, as well as a secured parking compound for NVIT’s mobile technology, health and general classroom training trailers.

These training trailers, also located at Coast Mountain College in Terrace for trades training, provide Indigenous communities with hands-on training vital to meeting the demand for Indigenous people working in technology and health care throughout the province.

“A positive and encouraging atmosphere, including access to family-friendly student housing on campus, goes a long way to supporting students and their families as they pursue their studies and explore future job opportunities,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Infrastructure. “We are continuing to build the public infrastructure, including student housing, that people living throughout B.C. need now and for many decades to come.”

In addition to the new student housing and child care, since 2017, the Province has provided approximately $20 million to support NVIT, including funding for a new green heating and cooling system ($4.9 million), a Centre of Excellence in Sustainability of Green Technology ($10.2 million) and two mobile training trailers ($3.9 million). The centre, which opened in fall 2018, includes a green lab, roof training area, greenhouse, culinary kitchen, classrooms, office space, gymnasium and flexible event space.

Quote:

John Chenoweth, president and CEO, Nicola Valley Institute of Technology –

“At NVIT, we recognize that student success is deeply connected to the well-being of their families and communities. This new family housing complex and daycare will provide Indigenous learners with a safe and supportive environment, allowing them to focus on their education while ensuring their families are cared for. We are grateful for this investment in expanding our student housing and child care space, which will have a lasting impact on our learners and future generations.”

Learn More:

For more information about the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, visit: https://nvit.ca