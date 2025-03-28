A century of strength with Dorothy Rudd

Dorothy “Pat” Rudd, a 103-year-old World War II Navy Veteran, has lived a life of service, pioneering the way for women in the military. As one of the first 200 members of the Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service (WAVES) deployed overseas, Rudd helped shape history during a time when women’s roles in the armed forces were still being defined.

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Rudd enlisted in 1942, following in the footsteps of her brother. Her service took her to Hawaii, where she worked as an educator, teaching literacy skills to fellow service members. Additionally, Rudd played a vital role in the war effort by helping in hospitals and caring for injured soldiers.

“I wanted to do my part. My brother joined and I felt inspired to follow the same path. I knew I could make a difference,” she shared.

Among her most emotional memories of service was helping sailors communicate with their families while they were away at sea. “I remember taking the time to sit with them and assist in writing letters home. For some, it was their sole connection to their loved ones. It meant the world to them, and it meant everything to me,” she said.

Three years after the end of World War II in 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act into law, allowing women to serve as full permanent members of all military branches. The act solidified the role of female service members like Rudd, paving the way for future generations.

After the war, Rudd settled in Orlando, Florida, with her husband. For many years she was unaware of the health care services available to her through VA.

When Rudd started to feel unwell, her daughter urged her to visit Orlando VA. “I took my bag of medicine to VA and the doctor took one look and said, ‘While you’re here, let’s run some tests.’ When I came back two weeks later, he threw everything away except my thyroid medicine. From that moment I knew I’d be with VA for life,” she said.

Now a resident of the Community Living Center (CLC) at the Orlando VA Healthcare System, Rudd speaks highly of the care she receives. “I couldn’t ask for a better place to be. VA has been excellent to me, very helpful in every way. It was the best decision I ever made,” she added.

Joelle Robles, social worker, has had the privilege of working closely with Rudd and witnessing her strength and resilience. “Ms. Rudd is an incredible woman with a remarkable story. Her journey reminds us how far women in the military have come and she continues to inspire everyone she meets. It’s an honor to be part of her journey.”