Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Declares Q2 2025 Distribution Schedule

NEW YORK, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for April, May and June 2025.

Distribution Schedule

Month Record Date Ex-Dividend Date Payable Date Amount per Share April 2025 April 10, 2025 April 10, 2025 April 24, 2025 $0.1180 May 2025 May 8, 2025 May 8, 2025 May 22, 2025 $0.1180 June 2025 June 12, 2025 June 12, 2025 June 26, 2025 $0.1180

Shares purchased on or after the applicable ex-distribution dates will not receive the distributions discussed above. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The Fund’s Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc. The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year. Based on current estimates, it is anticipated that a portion of the distributions paid in calendar year 2025 will be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a return of capital. The final determination of the tax status of those 2025 distributions will be made in early 2026 and provided to stockholders on Form 1099-DIV. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://www.brookfieldoaktree.com/fund/brookfield-real-assets-income-fund-inc

