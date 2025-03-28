United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) announces it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, before the stock market opens. The company also will hold a conference call at 9:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and outlook.

Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10198403/fed7e1f137. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-481-1970. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.7 billion in assets, 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2025, United Community became an 11-time winner of J.D. Power's award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. Additionally, United was named by American Banker as one of the "Best Banks to Work For" for the eighth consecutive year. In 2025, United was also recognized in the Greenwich Best Bank awards for the ninth consecutive year, receiving five awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction for middle market banking in the U.S. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World's Best Banks and one of America's Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.