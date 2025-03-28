Ambow Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2024

CUPERTINO, California, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE American: AMBO) (“Ambow” or the “Company”), an AI-driven educational technology company, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Annual Report on Form 20-F can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.ambow.com and the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders and ADS holders may request a hard copy of the Annual Report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, at ir@ambow.com or by mail at Ambow Education Holding Ltd., 10080 N. Wolfe RD, Suite SW3-200, Cupertino, CA 95014, USA.

About Ambow

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. is a U.S.-based, AI-driven technology company offering phygital (physical + digital) solutions for education, corporate conferencing and live events. Through its flagship platform, HybriU, Ambow is shaping the future of learning, collaboration and communication—delivering immersive, intelligent and real-time experiences across industries. For more information, visit Ambow’s corporate website at https://www.ambow.com/.

Follow us on X: @Ambow_Education

Follow us on LinkedIn: Ambow-education-group

For more information, please contact:

Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

E-mail: ir@ambow.com

or

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1 212 481 2050

E-mail: ambow@tpg-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.