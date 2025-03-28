European Commissioner Piotr Serafin in Slovenia to discuss the future of the protection and rescue system

SLOVENIA, March 28 - The visit took place at the National Large Wildfire Centre in Sežana, which was built as part of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. The reform, designed under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, builds on the existing system, which relies on the cooperation of firefighters, volunteers and local communities. The key objectives of the reform are to improve coordination between the national and local units, standardise procedures, provide adequate equipment and train personnel. New equipment financed through European funds will be distributed to municipalities and units to improve their effectiveness in the field.

Marko Lovše, State Secretary at the Ministry of Defence, stressed that Slovenia is well prepared for disasters, which enables it to effectively absorb EU funds. The capabilities presented in Sežana make an important contribution to the country’s overall preparedness and security, with the European Union playing a key role in providing financial support.

Leon Behin, Director General of the Administration for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief, highlighted Slovenia as an example of good practice in the use of European funds for protection and rescue. In the context of increased security risks, natural disasters and climate change, these investments are crucial. The total value of investments in infrastructure, equipment and training amounts to approximately EUR 160 million, of which more than EUR 100 million is provided by European funds. Major projects include the establishment of a warehouse for protective equipment, the purchase of specialised vehicles and equipment, construction of infrastructure and the creation of specialised rescue units for wildland fire-fighting, flood management and cave search and rescue.

Particular attention is being paid to the acquisition of equipment such as Air Tractor fire-fighting aircraft, which are already operational and play a crucial role in interventions. Mobile flood response units, comprising specialised vehicles and containers with essential equipment, will be distributed to local communities. The construction of the National Large Wildfire Centre in Sežana is also part of the overall project, which will provide extensive training for a thousand members of specialised units for natural disasters.

European Commissioner Piotr Serafin emphasised that while the EU cannot replace countries in providing security, but it can support them through its instruments. Security is one of the EU’s key priorities, encompassing both defence and civil protection, and Slovenia is an exemplary model, especially after the floods of August 2023. He expressed admiration for Slovenia's system of volunteer firefighters and the results of European investments in strengthening civil protection.

European Commissioner Serafin pointed out that European funding for civil protection is not being jeopardised by defence spending. The EU will continue to invest in infrastructure and the industrial base, as climate change brings more natural disasters and the EU needs to support civil protection even more intensively in the future, Serafin pointed out. Slovenia's capabilities not only protect its own citizens, but also help neighbouring countries, which is a true example of European solidarity.