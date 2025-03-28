Operation Lone Star Fights Back Against Mexican Drug Cartels

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard continue to work together with the Trump Administration to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal activity between ports of entry.



Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 531,700 illegal immigrant apprehensions and more than 51,800 criminal arrests, with more than 44,100 felony charges. In the fight against the fentanyl crisis, Texas law enforcement has seized over 637 million lethal doses of fentanyl—enough to kill every man, woman, and child in the United States, Mexico, and Canada combined during this border mission.



Operation Lone Star continues working to undo the damage done by the Biden Administration. Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to open border policies.



RECENT HIGHLIGHTS FROM OPERATION LONE STAR:



WATCH: Governor Abbott: President Trump Keeps His Promise To Secure The Border



On Wednesday, Governor Abbott joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to discuss the Trump Administration’s ongoing border security efforts. During the interview, the Governor compared the notable difference between President Donald Trump's and his predecessor's border policies, pointing to the record-low numbers in illegal crossings along the southern border as evidence of the Trump Administration’s success.



“President Trump promised he would secure the border, and in fact, he’s done that,” said Governor Abbott. “[President] Joe Biden was allowing thousands of people to cross a day and then let them loose in the United States. Today, there’s no crossing at [Eagle Pass]. In February, we set an all-time record low for the number of people who cross the border illegally. There’s hardly anybody crossing our border. So once again, we have President Trump living up to his promise to secure the border on day one.”

Governor Abbott: Texas National Guard Soldiers Patrol Rio Grande In Hidalgo County



Earlier this week, Governor Abbott shared photos on X, formerly known as Twitter, of Texas National Guard soldiers assigned to Brush Operations teams patrolling the Rio Grande near McAllen.



The Governor noted that border crossings are at an all-time low thanks to the Trump Administration's border security efforts.

WATCH: DPS Border Mounted Patrol, Tracking K-9s Make Apprehensions In Dimmit, Webb Counties



Earlier this week, the DPS Border Mounted Patrol Unit and DPS Tracking K-9s assisted Border Patrol in the apprehension of illegal immigrants in South Texas.



On Friday, members of DPS’ Border Mounted Patrol assisted Border Patrol in the apprehension of two illegal immigrants from Mexico on a private ranch in Dimmit County. The two illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.



On Sunday, DPS K-9s Shark and Bona along with their handlers assisted Border Patrol in the apprehension of 14 illegal immigrants on a private ranch in Webb County. All 14 illegal immigrants were referred to Border Patrol.

DPS Arrests Valluco Gang Member, Seizes 200 Pounds Of Marijuana In Cameron County



Last week, a DPS trooper attempted to stop a black 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee on SH 48 in Brownsville. The driver, refusing to stop, led the trooper on a high-speed pursuit until he crashed his vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the DPS trooper discovered eight bundles of marijuana, with an estimated street value of nearly $160,000, in the rear seat and cargo area.



The driver, Michael Anthony Montoya, Jr., 35, of San Juan, Texas, is a confirmed Valluco gang member and is charged with evading arrest and felony possession of marijuana. He was transported to the Cameron County jail.

DPS Arrests Gulf Cartel Member, Apprehends Illegal Immigrants In Hidalgo County



On Tuesday, the DPS Brush Team, working a joint operation with Border Patrol in Mission, apprehended a group of illegal immigrants who were being guided by a 16-year-old smuggling guide from Mexico.



DPS troopers arrested and charged the juvenile with smuggling of persons. The juvenile has a prior history of smuggling and is a confirmed Gulf Cartel smuggling guide. He also admitted to being paid $200 for each illegal immigrant he guided across the Rio Grande. DPS troopers referred four illegal immigrants to Border Patrol.

WATCH: DPS Arrests Human Smuggler From Haskell In Maverick County



Last week, a DPS trooper stopped a Chevrolet Trailblazer on US-277 in Maverick County. Before the traffic stop, the DPS trooper observed subjects appearing from the brush and entering the vehicle.



During the traffic stop, the DPS trooper discovered that the driver, Jeremy Duane Ervin, from Haskell, stopped on the side of the road and allowed three illegal immigrants to enter his vehicle. Ervin admitted to being paid $1,000 to smuggle each person.



He was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons. The three illegal immigrants from El Salvador and Mexico were referred to Border Patrol.

Border Patrol Deputizes 55 Texas National Guard Soldiers



Last week, 55 Texas National Guard soldiers, operating under Task Force West as part of Operation Lone Star, were deputized by Border Patrol, joining hundreds of soldiers who have been deputized in the last month.



“The deputization of our soldiers enhances morale by allowing them to take a more active role in border security operations,” said 1st Lt. Kenneth Bermuda Cruz. “With this additional training and authority, we can execute our mission more effectively, ensuring we are not just standing by but taking direct action. This opportunity enables us to fulfill our responsibilities as intended and carry out the Governor’s directive with greater efficiency.”



Texas National Guard soldiers receive training by Border Patrol to give them the skills and authority to support federal border security efforts. This expansion aims to enhance operational effectiveness and further strengthen cooperation between the Texas National Guard and Border Patrol.



Soldiers will be operating under Title 8 authority, which expands their capabilities to support law enforcement operations along the southern border. Title 8 outlines the nation’s immigration laws, which governs the legal entry, presence, and removal of illegal immigrants in the United States.

Texas National Guard Soldiers Continue To Secure Fronton Island From Cartels



Texas National Guard soldiers continue to secure Fronton Island by patrolling the area that used to be a hotspot for cartel activity. Specialist Joshua Rendon highlighted the ongoing, critical work Texas National Guard soldiers do to stop Mexican drug cartels and keep Texans safe.



"I do believe I'm making a difference when I'm out there chasing traffic, deterring the enemy, ensuring that the public is safe," said Spc. Rendon. "I feel like being deputized is going to bring that number significantly down when it comes to border crossings."



Two years ago, Governor Abbott announced on X that DPS troopers and Texas National Guard soldiers secured operational control of Fronton Island to prevent cross-border criminal activity from Mexican cartels.

