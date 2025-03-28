Governor Abbott Announces Investigation Into Unlawful Discrimination By East Plano Islamic Center

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Workforce Commission opened an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and any affiliated entities for potential discrimination in violation of the Texas Fair Housing Act.



"Texas vigorously safeguards the freedoms granted to American citizens in the U.S. Constitution, including the freedom of religion," said Governor Abbott. "To that end, the Texas Workforce Commission opened an investigation into the group behind the proposed EPIC compound who are potentially breaking state fair housing laws by refusing to sell or rent housing to certain groups based on religion or other protected traits.”



Governor Abbott and the State of Texas continue to take action to uphold the rule of law and defend Texas communities from any threats posed by EPIC:

• Texas State Securities Board is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential financial harm on Texans

• Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering EPIC to immediately stop all illegal funeral service operations

• Attorney General of Texas is investigating EPIC and affiliated entities for potential violations of Texas consumer protection laws



Earlier this week, the Governor announced that a dozen state agencies are investigating potential illegal activities conducted by EPIC and its affiliated entities.