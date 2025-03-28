Statement by the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process on the Joint Control Commission’s resumption of signing Protocols

HELSINKI/CHISINAU, 28 MARCH 2025 - The Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the Transdniestrian Settlement Process, Ambassador Thomas Lenk made the following statement after the Joint Control Commission (JCC) Co-Chairs on 27 March confirmed the removal of all checkpoints established by Tiraspol in the Security Zone in 2022 and approved the relevant protocols from the previous JCC meetings, pending from 2022:

“This is a step towards normalization. The full functioning of the JCC plays a key role in ensuring observance of the provisions of the 1992 Ceasefire Agreement and maintaining calm in the Security Zone. The removal of these checkpoints is a sign of hope on the path to re-establishing a collaborative, security-focused operation in the Security Zone.

It comes in the context of other positive steps taken in recent weeks, including the release of several detainees by the leadership in Tiraspol. I commend the constructive approach by all sides. We should now use this positive momentum and work towards solving other pressing problems for the benefit of people on both banks of the Dniester/Nistru river. The Chairperson-in-Office stands ready to help.”

Background information

On 27 March, the Joint Control Commission (JCC) Co-Chairs confirmed the removal of all checkpoints established by Tiraspol in the Security Zone in 2022 and approved the relevant protocols from the previous JCC meetings, pending from 2022. As the governing body of the Joint Peacekeeping Forces, the JCC plays a central role in ensuring adherence to the existing security arrangements. These security arrangements have kept the stability in the Security Zone on the Dniester/Nistru River for over 30 years. The JCC can now fully resume its mandated functions under the leadership of Moldovan, Transdniestrian, and Russian Co-Chairs.

The OSCE Mission to Moldova, with its monitoring teams, has also observed that these checkpoints have been dismantled and removed. As a participant in the JCC, the Mission recognizes the significance of resuming protocol-signing, on hiatus for nearly three years, which enables the peacekeeping operation in the Security Zone to function properly.