“I don’t let this stop me from living” – Ryan’s story

Whilst training in the forces, Ryan started to experience bipolar disorder and psychosis. For World Bipolar Day, he explores his symptoms, recovery goals, Rethink Mental Illness’ peer groups and the mental health work he has done over the years.

My journey started off at the age of 25 when I decided to follow my dream of joining the forces. The start of my training was going extremely well - three days in the corporals stated I could win trophies through basic training, and due to my determination to stand out and succeed, I really pushed myself. I was also made a room leader in our unit and tried helping the younger recruits.

But from the start of my training, I was getting a maximum of three hours of sleep a night, which ended up getting me elated. This carried on for 10 days, until I was eventually admitted to an inpatient ward.

I was admitted due to my manic presentation and was later told I was experiencing psychosis. I was telling friends and family of how I was going to cure poverty and make the world a better place, because of winning money from what I thought was a betting loophole. I was very grandiose and had many delusions.