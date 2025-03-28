Premier Leads Trade Mission to Germany and The United Kingdom

CANADA, March 28 - Released on March 28, 2025

Today, Premier Scott Moe is leading a trade mission to Germany and the United Kingdom (UK) to share Saskatchewan's story in food, energy, and manufacturing security with global audiences. While in Germany the Premier will address delegates at Hannover Messe, the world's leading industrial trade fair, focused on innovation, technology, and advanced manufacturing.

"Hannover Messe is a tremendous opportunity for Saskatchewan to connect with new potential investors in technology, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing," Moe said. "It is more important now than ever before to diversify our export markets, create new partnerships, and attract investment. It is thanks to these efforts that we can be more resilient to market risks and trade barriers."

The Saskatchewan Trade & Export Partnership (STEP) is leading a delegation of Saskatchewan-owned businesses, organizations, and higher education institutions including Hydraulitechs, a Saskatoon-based manufacturer of hydraulic equipment for heavy duty industry repair shops will be joining the Premier. Over the last five years, they have exported around 250 machines to more than 30 countries.

"We will participate in Hannover Messe in search of reliable, strategic partners in Europe, Australia, South America, and Africa to establish our distributorship programs to access our customers directly and diversify our export markets," General Manager of Hydraulitechs, Abe Eazabi said. "We are making a good name in the hydraulic repair industry around the world and exposure in Hannover will help us to raise awareness about our brand and the products we offer. During this trade show, we have specifically arranged meetings with potential partners from Eastern and Western Europe."

In 2024, the province's exports totaled $415 million to Germany, with key exports including uranium and canola seeds. In the UK, exports totaled $596.5 million, with key exports being uranium, wheat, and lentils.

"Hannover Messe will provide us insight into innovations that will enhance our manufacturing processes and technologies in the future," Business Development Manager of Dumur Industries, Derek Dreger, said. "By speaking with vendors and suppliers active in international markets we gain valuable marketplace intel, and form relationships with potential collaborators. This show will provide critical insights and partnership opportunities."

In the UK, Premier Moe will deliver a keynote address to the London Stock Exchange centered around the successful issuance of the province's most recent $1 billion USD bond.

The Government of Saskatchewan has offices in both Germany and the UK. These offices work to diversify the province's export markets, attract investment and support engagement across the two countries and the broader European Union.

The mission will run from March 28 to April 3, 2025.

