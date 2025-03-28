$33.7 Million Highway 2 Over Trans Canada Highway 1 Project Underway at Moose Jaw

CANADA, March 28 - Released on March 28, 2025

Today, Highways Minister David Marit and the Moose Jaw community celebrated the recent start of an estimated $33.7 million project to raise the height of Highway 2 over Trans-Canada Highway 1 in Canada's Most Notorious City.

"Once completed the project will improve safety and trucking efficiency over the long term on Trans-Canada Highway 1 in Saskatchewan, which connects the province's export-based economy to the rest of the country - and the world," Marit said.

The overpass project involves demolishing the existing pair of nearly 60-year-old Highway 2 over Highway 1 bridges, which have a clearance height of 4.5 metres and have been hit multiple times over the years by oversized traffic. The new structures will have a clearance height of 5.3 metres.

"On behalf of City Council, we thank the Ministry of Highways for undertaking this critical overpass project," Moose Jaw Mayor James Murdock said. "This improvement not only benefits the trucking industry, which is a cornerstone of our local economy, but also enhances the overall safety and well-being of our community, and the thousands of tourists that use Highways 1 and 2 to visit us in Canada's Most Notorious City."

The existing classic cloverleaf shaped on- and off-ramps will also be replaced with modern diamond-shaped on- and off-ramps.

"The Saskatchewan Trucking Association welcomes the investment in the Highway 2 overpasses at Moose Jaw," Saskatchewan Trucking Association Executive Director Susan Ewart said. "This project is a critical improvement that will enhance safety and efficiency for trucking operations on this key transportation corridor, while demonstrating the provincial government's commitment to modernizing infrastructure."

A Ministry of Highways contractor began staging in the area in mid March and is expected to begin demolishing the northbound bridge the week of April 1.

During construction this year, Highway 2 will have two-way traffic on the southbound bridge while the new northbound bridge is being built. Next year, Highway 2 will have two-way traffic on the new northbound bridge while the new southbound bridge is being built.

Highway 1 underneath the bridges will be reduced to two-way traffic throughout the project. Traffic from the exit ramps will be detoured as needed.

All motorists are reminded to obey all signage and flag persons in the area and to check the Highway Hotline at https://hotline.gov.sk.ca/ for construction updates before heading out.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, pending weather.

