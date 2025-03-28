Showcasing Talent at the 2025 Skills Canada Saskatchewan Provincial Competition in Saskatoon

CANADA, March 28 - Released on March 28, 2025

Today, competitors from across the province compete in the annual Skills Canada Saskatchewan Provincial Competition in Saskatoon in venues across the city including Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies, UA Local 179 and SMART Local 296.

Apprentices, post-secondary students and high school students will compete across more than 45 categories for medals and the chance to represent the province at the Skills Canada National Competition on May 29 and 30 in Regina.

"On behalf of the Government of Saskatchewan, best of luck to all of this year's competitors," Deputy Premier and Immigration and Career Training Minister Jim Reiter said. "The skilled trades and technology sectors offer rewarding careers that are in high demand across the province. The skills you have gained through this competition will serve you well on your career journeys."

Competition categories include bricklaying, car painting, graphic design, sheet metal work and electrical installations. Three new competition categories in Indigenous skills - beading, ribbon skirt and paddle making - have also been added this year.

Hundreds of competitors from secondary and post-secondary institutions are expected to attend this year's competition. In addition to the competitions, visitors are invited to attend the try-a-trade and technology activity booths to participate in hands-on activities.

"We are excited to bring the amazing young talent in the skilled trades and technology industries together for our annual provincial competition," Skills Canada Saskatchewan Executive Director Krystal Nieckar said. "The winning competitors will represent Saskatchewan at this year's national competition in Regina, which is also a WorldSkills qualifying year. The provincial competition would not be possible without our dedicated sponsors and partners who support us year-round and advocate for skilled trades in the education system."

"The competitors in the skilled trades competitions showcase amazing talent and dedication to their trade," Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) CEO Jeff Ritter said. "Careers in the skilled trades are diverse and rewarding, and the apprentices competing today represent the future of our workforce. Good luck to all!"

"The Skills Canada Saskatchewan Provincial Competition celebrates the talents, dedication and creativity of students and apprentices training for a career in the skilled trade and technology fields," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "This dynamic event showcases a broad range of fulfilling and rewarding careers that are achievable through a polytechnic education, emphasizing hands-on learning. Good luck to the competitors."

The public is welcome to view the competitions taking place at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Saskatoon Campus from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more competition details, visit: skillscanadasask.com.

-30-

For more information, contact: