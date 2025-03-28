NUJ writes to Turkish ambassadors to the UK and Ireland

The union has raised its concern with both ambassadors over the deportation of Mark Lowen, BBC News journalist.

The National Union of Journalists has written to the Turkish ambassadors to the UK and Ireland, expressing grave concern over the expulsion of Mark Lowen, BBC journalist, from Istanbul because of his coverage of anti-government protests, and the ongoing crackdown on media freedom.

The union has also highlighted its concerns with the UK and Irish governments and with Michael McGrath, EU commissioner for democracy, justice, the rule of law and consumer protection.

The following is text of the letters to the ambassadors, sent from Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary and Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary.

Dear Ambassador, The National Union of Journalists has learned with alarm of the deportation of Mark Lowen, BBC News Correspondent by the government of Turkey. We understand that Mr Lowen was arrested at his hotel on Wednesday and detained for 17 hours, before being deported from Istanbul on the basis that his legitimate reporting of public protests against the government was viewed as a threat to public order. Mr Lowen is an experienced journalist who has lived and worked in Turkey. We also note with concern, reports that the authorities have taken action against Turkish journalists covering the protests. As a charter member of the United Nations, Turkey should be especially mindful of the provisions of Article 19 of the UN Convention on Human Rights, with its explicit provision on the right to freedom of expression and the rights to impart and receive information. The arrest and deportation of a journalist for covering public protests, and reporting on the police response to such events is incompatible with Article 19 and with Turkey's position as a member of the Council of Europe, and an aspiring member of the European Union. We ask you to convey our grave concerns to your government as a matter of urgency.

