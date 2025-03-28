After 10 years of Private Listings, here is what is next at MRED

LISLE, Ill., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), one of the nation’s largest multiple listing services (MLS), has been on the forefront of changes in listing marketing options with its Private Listings since 2016. The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) recently announced its changes to the Clear Cooperation Policy for its affiliated MLSs. MRED is pleased to see the changes, as they are aligned with MRED’s current solution that has existed for the last decade.

Today, MRED shares an update to its white paper, “Private, Not a Secret,” (originally published in 2019) with statistics highlighting usage of Private Listings and a look into what is coming soon.

“MRED exists to provide top-performing real estate professionals the tools they need to serve their clients,” said MRED President and CEO Rebecca Jensen. “Real estate transactions are very nuanced, and one size does not fit all. This is why MRED’s solution equips professionals with the information they need, where they need it. Our latest changes in listing controls are an extension of this long-held philosophy.”

The updated white paper shows how MRED’s solution—first adopted in 2016—has helped agents better serve clients, reduce confusion, and reinforce cooperation. It also offers insight into MRED’s unique solution, as well as highlighting what is coming next for brokers in listing marketing.

Read the full white paper here: https://bit.ly/4j6cTEJ

About MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is the multiple listing service (MLS) for real estate professionals across northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED connects real estate professionals with the tools, data, and support they need to serve clients and grow their businesses.

Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com

