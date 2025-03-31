BeckTek Celebrates Award-Winning Managed IT and Cybersecurity Excellence in Greater Moncton

BeckTek

RIVERVIEW, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riverview, NB – BeckTek, a premier IT services provider headquartered at 33 Pine Glen Rd, Riverview, NB E1B 1V3, continues to distinguish itself with award-winning IT support, cybersecurity and managed technology solutions. With a longstanding commitment to client satisfaction, BeckTek remains the leading choice for businesses seeking reliable, effective IT support across the region.About BeckTekFounded on a commitment to exceptional customer service and technical excellence, BeckTek launched operations with a distinct vision: providing world-class IT solutions to businesses throughout Riverview, Moncton, Dieppe, and beyond. They are the proud recipient of the prestigious Times & Transcript Readers' Choice Award and uniquely recognized with the Pine Glen area's sole IT-related Greater Moncton Excellence Award. BeckTek stands out as a trusted technology partner in the local business community.Innovative Managed IT Services Driving Business ProductivityAt BeckTek, managed IT services are specifically crafted to empower businesses, helping streamline operations, boost productivity, and minimize downtime. By proactively managing IT infrastructure and providing responsive support, BeckTek allows local businesses to focus confidently on core operations, knowing their technology is secure and performing optimally.Customized Cybersecurity Solutions to Protect Your BusinessIn response to the growing threats posed by cybercriminals, BeckTek delivers sophisticated cybersecurity solutions tailored specifically for local businesses. Their cybersecurity experts proactively monitor threats, implement advanced protective measures, and perform comprehensive risk assessments. BeckTek ensures each client's valuable data and IT infrastructure remain secure from cyber threats, phishing, malware, and ransomware attacks.Comprehensive Email and Spam Protection ServicesEmail security is a critical need for businesses of all sizes. BeckTek offers robust email and spam protection services designed to safeguard business communications against phishing attacks, malware, ransomware, and spam. With proactive filtering and threat monitoring, BeckTek ensures secure, reliable email communications that businesses can trust.Reliable Data Backup and Disaster RecoveryData loss can cripple business operations, resulting in costly downtime. BeckTek's comprehensive data backup and recovery solutions provide businesses with continuous data protection and rapid recovery capabilities. Their proactive approach includes secure, automated backups and tested disaster recovery plans, ensuring businesses remain resilient even after unforeseen incidents.Flexible and Efficient VoIP Phone ServicesUnderstanding the importance of seamless communication, BeckTek provides advanced VoIP phone services tailored to businesses looking to optimize communication and reduce costs. BeckTek's reliable VoIP solutions deliver clear, efficient, and scalable voice communications that are easily integrated into any existing technology infrastructure.About BeckTekBeckTek, headquartered at 33 Pine Glen Rd, Riverview, NB, Canada, is a premier provider of IT services, managed IT, cybersecurity, VOIP, email protection, and data backup solutions. Since its inception, BeckTek has established itself as a trusted technology partner, recognized with multiple awards for excellence in client service and innovation.For more information, visit their website at https://www.becktek.ca/ or contact the office at (506) 805-3364.

