Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7389 - DCDGS

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7389, District of Columbia Department of General Services, Operation of an existing 200 kWe uncertified diesel-fired emergency generator set at the OJS Building (Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building), 441 4th Street NW

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington DC, proposes to issue Permit No. 7389 to the District of Columbia Department of General Services, to operate an existing 200 kWe uncertified diesel-fired emergency generator set, located at the OJS Building (Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building), 441 4th Street NW, Washington DC 20001. The contact person for the applicant is Reginald Greene, Area 2 Manager, Facilities Management Division, at 202-727-2585 or [email protected].

Emergency Generator Set to be Permitted:

Emission Unit ID Location Chapter 2 Permit No. Equipment Description EG-2 OJS Building (Marion S. Barry, Jr. Building) 441 4th Street NW 7389 200 kWe emergency generator set powered by a 314 hp diesel-fired engine

The proposed emission limits are as follows:

a. Except as specified in Condition II(b), emissions from this unit shall not exceed those in the following table as measured according to the procedures set forth in 40 CFR Part 1039 [40 CFR 60.4205(a), 40 CFR 60.4210(a), 40 CFR 60, Subpart IIII, Table 1, 40 CFR Part 1039, Appendix I and 40 CFR Part 1039.1(b)(3)]

Pollutant Emission Limits (g/HP-hr) HC NO x CO PM 1.0 6.9 8.5 0.40

b. In lieu of documenting compliance with the requirements of Condition II(a), the Permittee may comply with the standards in the following table by the methods specified in Condition IV(f) [40 CFR 60.4205(e), 40 CFR 60.4211(b)(5), and 40 CFR 60.4212(d)]

Pollutant Not-To-Exceed (NTE)1 Emission Limits (g/HP-hr) HC NO x CO PM 1.3 8.6 10.6 0.50

1 The NTE Standard is derived by applying the multiplier 1.25 to the applicable emission standards of Table 1 of Subpart IIII of 40 CFR 60, rounded to the same number of decimal places as the standard pursuant to 40 CFR 60.4212(d).

c. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from this generator set, except that discharges shall be permitted for two (2) minutes during any start-up, cleaning, adjustment of combustion or operational controls, or regeneration of emissions control equipment; provided, that such discharges shall not exceed twenty-seven percent (27%) opacity (unaveraged). [20 DCMR 606.1 and 606.2(d)].

d. In addition to Condition II(c), the exhaust opacity, measured and calculated as set forth in Subpart E, 40 CFR 1039.401 and Subpart F 40 CFR 1039.501(c), shall not exceed [40 CFR 60.4202(a), and 40 CFR 1039.501]:

20 percent during the acceleration mode; 15 percent during the lugging mode; 50 percent during the peaks in either the acceleration mode or lugging modes.

e. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occurs as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

The estimated emissions from the generator engine are as follows:

Pollutant Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Carbon Monoxide (CO) 0.12 Oxides of Nitrogen (NO x ) 0.76 Total Particulate Matter (PM Total) 0.02 Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) 0.02 Sulfur Dioxide (SO x ) 0.16

The application to operate the emergency generator set and the draft permit and supporting documents are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permits.



Comments on the proposed permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:



Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington, DC 20002



[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after April 28, 2025 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.