Strengthening Communities: Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $600,000 to Support 25 Projects Across Fayette County

Investing in our neighborhoods and communities is key to creating more opportunity for all Pennsylvanians and a bright economic future for the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced funding for 25 new projects totaling more than $619,000 through the Local Share Account (LSA) – Fayette County program. The projects include restoring a historic American Methodist Episcopal church, the purchase of an imaging device used to pinpoint cancer, and the demolition and securing of blighted properties to promote economic development and neighborhood stabilization.

LSA – Fayette County projects focus on community improvement, economic development, neighborhood revitalization, and public interest projects in the county.

“Since day one, the Shapiro Administration has doubled down on supporting improvement projects like these to ensure we have strong communities to help grow Pennsylvania’s economy,” said Secretary Siger. “This funding will support many critical projects, create safer and healthier communities, and improve the quality of life for everyone who lives, works in, or visits Fayette County.”

The following Fayette County projects are receiving funding:

Economic Development / Community and Neighborhood Stabilization

$25,000 to German Township – to purchase new equipment and expand operations at Hranec Corporation’s newly built steel fabrication and duct-work manufacturing facility

$30,000 to Nicholson Township – to purchase a vehicle for winter plowing and road maintenance

$50,000 to Fayette County Redevelopment Authority – to demolish and secure strategic properties to promote economic development and neighborhood stabilization

Marketing / Planning / Public Relations / Public Safety

$10,000 to Pennsylvania State Police Troop B Camp Cadet – for advertising and promotional materials to promote awareness about Camp Cadet which provides self-discipline, teamwork and self-esteem training for young boys and girls

$10,000 to Crimestoppers of Fayette County – to promote the organization through social media, billboards, marketing, and educational materials targeted to high crime areas of the county

$10,00 to Franklin Township – to develop an Act 537 Sewage Facilities Plan Revision update to support the future expansion of public sanitary sewer service in the southern portion of the Township

$10,000 to Chestnut Ridge Chapter of Trout Unlimited – to help Youghiogheny Tailrace Cooperative Trout Nursery with operational costs, restore streams degraded by abandoned mines, and introduce youth to fishing and educational programming

$23,000 to Brownfield Community Center – to install a new energy efficient HVAC system at the Center, which hosts meetings, programs, and social events

$13,000 to Albert Gallatin Human Services Agency, Inc. – to purchase equipment to help the Masontown Senior Center provide nutritious meals, foster social connections, and promote overall well-being of area senior citizens

$10,000 to Vaganova Academy of Brownsville “Little Mozarts” – to support operating costs for annual outreach performances, scholarships, training, guest instructor fees, performance support, travel expenses, and rental fees

$50,000 to West Virginia University Medicine – Uniontown Hospital – to assist with the purchase of a Mammotome Neoprobe, an imaging device used to pinpoint cancerous tissue during surgery

Recreation / Public Facility Improvements

$25,000 to Carnegie Free Library, Connellsville City – for façade repairs to the 122-year-old free public library that hosts a variety of community programs and events

$35,000 to Connellsville Township Volunteer Fire Department Building – for building improvements including garage floor resurfacing and upgrading of lockers

$45,000 to Fayette County – to obtain rights-of-ways necessary to expand development of the southern extension of the Sheepskin Trail

$28,000 to Dunbar Township – for improvements to the municipal building, including roof replacement, upgrades to windows and doors, and repointing exterior brick

$10,000 to Menallen Township – to support additional recreation improvements to the New Salem Community Park, including engineering and electrical upgrades

$22,000 to Republic Volunteer Fire Company – for building improvements to the department including replacement of malfunctioning doors at the station

$25,000 to Saltlick Township Lads & Lasses Little League – for improvements to the Saltlick Township baseball complex, including bleachers, concession stand equipment, a new scoreboard, and storage shed

$14,000 to South Union Township – for improvements to the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall

$35,000 to East End United Community Center – for improvements to the historic American Methodist Episcopal (A.M.E.) church, including stained glass window repairs and installation of new basement windows

$16,000 to Fayette County Community Action Agency – for Family Service Center parking area improvements

$37,202 to City of Connellsville – for storm water improvements to control runoff issues impacting Race Street, Davidson Avenue, and Pittsburgh Street which will also enable the construction of 6-8 new homes

$22,000 to Henry Clay Township – to replace culvert piping and make bridge repairs to serve residents living along Beaver Creek Road in the Township

$13,000 to Perryopolis Borough – to replace deteriorating brick sidewalks with new reinforced and sealed stamped concrete sidewalks along Liberty Avenue

$20,000 to Municipal Authority of the Township of Washington – to install solar panels to power the Authority’s existing SCADA communications control system, which serves municipalities in northwestern Fayette County

Administration

$30,958 to Fayette County Redevelopment Authority – to cover costs associated with the administration of the Fayette County LSA Program

DCED has developed the Local Share Account (LSA) – Fayette County program to distribute portions of the local share assessment on certain licensed gaming facilities as outlined under the PA Race Horse Development and Gaming Act. The funds may be used for economic development, community improvement, and public interest projects in Fayette County.

