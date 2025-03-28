Submit Release
Asphalt repairs on Kaʻahumanu Avenue on Monday, March 31

Posted on Mar 28, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users of potential traffic delays on Monday, March 31, due to asphalt repair work on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in Kahului.

The left westbound through lane fronting The Maui Beach Hotel will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the repairs associated with the work on the Maui Palms Hampton Inn project.

Motorists heading westbound will be able to turn left onto Kāne Street from Kaʻahumanu Avenue.

Please obey all signs and traffic controls and drive carefully around the workers.

For construction schedule updates or changes, see HDOT’s social media pages on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and on Twitter/X @DOTHawaii.

