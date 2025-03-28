US 89 drainage project north of Flagstaff to start April 1

FLAGSTAFF – Work on an Arizona Department of Transportation project to improve drainage channels and other infrastructure carrying storm runoff will begin Tuesday, April 1, along a stretch of US 89 starting approximately 12 miles northeast of downtown Flagstaff.

US 89 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction around the clock for much of the project. Work is scheduled to take place on weekdays and weekends. Drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time, follow reduced speed limits and be alert to crews and equipment along 9 miles of US 89 (mileposts 423-432).

The project is scheduled to be completed by late this year. Crews will be replacing stretches of drainage channels along the highway, some of which were damaged by monsoon runoff and debris related to nearby wildfire burn scars in summer 2022.

Other work on the $17 million project will include:

Repairing drainage spillways and some stormwater drains

Making concrete box culvert improvements

Removing and replacing pavement where needed

Adjusting lane striping for work zones; providing new striping at project’s end

Planting native vegetation in areas impacted by improvement work

Crews also will place pavement for temporary median crossover locations that will be used when traffic is shifted to one side of the highway for construction of box culverts that cross under US 89.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT's Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and via the AZ511 app (download free for Apple and Android devices). ADOT also provides highway condition updates via its X/Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.