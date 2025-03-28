Paul-Gordon Chandler Announces "CARAVAN 3.0": An Enhanced Mission of Building Bridges of Peace through the Arts

Paul G. Chandler, Founder and President of CARAVAN, an international arts non-profit/NGO, announced the launch of "CARAVAN 3.0," a strategic enhancement of its mission to build bridges of understanding and foster peace through the transformative power of art. This announcement follows Chandler's recent travels to Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, where he witnessed firsthand the vital role of art in healing and reconciliation in conflict-affected regions.

Paul G. Chandler, Founder and President of CARAVAN, an international arts non-profit/NGO, announced the launch of "CARAVAN 3.0," a strategic enhancement of its mission to build bridges of understanding and foster peace through the transformative power of art. This announcement follows Chandler's recent travels to Jordan, Egypt, and Lebanon, where he witnessed firsthand the vital role of art in healing and reconciliation in conflict-affected regions.

"In a time of increasing division and polarization, the arts serve as a powerful and essential tool for fostering understanding and harmony," stated Paul G. Chandler.

"My recent journey to the Middle East reinforced the profound impact art has on building bridges between diverse cultures, ethnicities, and spiritual traditions. We are now entering a new chapter, 'CARAVAN 3.0,' to strategically enhance our efforts and address the pressing need for creative bridge-building."

Chandler emphasized the relevance of the ancient Middle Eastern tribe who "understood the times in order to know what to do," highlighting the urgency of addressing today's challenges with innovative solutions. He cited the late Nobel Prize Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz, stating, "Art is the language of the entire human personality," underscoring art's ability to transcend borders and transform lives and communities.

CARAVAN's evolution has been marked by distinct phases:

CARAVAN 1.0 (2009-2013): A grassroots bridge-building arts initiative originating in Cairo, Egypt.

A grassroots bridge-building arts initiative originating in Cairo, Egypt. CARAVAN 2.0 (2014-Present): Incorporation and global expansion as a US-registered international arts non-profit/NGO.

Incorporation and global expansion as a US-registered international arts non-profit/NGO. CARAVAN 3.0: A strategic enhancement to more effectively employ the arts in the current era to create lasting change in the pursuit of harmony in our world.

The CARAVAN Board of Directors, recognizing the escalating need for dialogue and understanding, has strategically refined the organization's mission to maximize the impact of art in building bridges across diverse communities. This enhanced mission direction entails exhibitions, tours and other creative engagement with the arts.





"We are committed to leveraging the transcendent and transformative power of art to address the challenges of our time," Chandler concluded. "Your partnership and support are more critical than ever as we embark on this new chapter of CARAVAN's journey."

About CARAVAN:

CARAVAN, founded and led by Paul G. Chandler, is an international arts non-profit/NGO that utilizes the arts to build bridges of peace between diverse cultures, peoples, and spiritual traditions. Through innovative artistic initiatives, CARAVAN seeks to promote dialogue, respect, and harmony in a divided world. CARAVAN’s artistic initiatives have resulted in unprecedented partnerships with renowned and emerging artists from all over the globe, using art to transform our world. For more information, see: oncaravan.org.

