CE meets with Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment

MACAU, March 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with Secretary of the Leading Party Members Group and Vice Minister of Ecology and Environment, Mr Sun Jinlong. The two sides exchanged views on deepening cooperation between the mainland and Macao regarding environmental protection efforts.

During the meeting at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed Vice Minister Sun to Macao, for the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF). The Chief Executive thanked the Ministry of Ecology and Environment for its long-term support of Macao’s environmental protection work.

Mr Sam said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment signed in 2021 a cooperation arrangement between the mainland and the MSAR on environmental protection, in a bid to support Macao in aligning with national environmental protection policy.

The MSAR Government attaches great importance to Macao’s environmental governance, said the Chief Executive. MIECF, which has been successfully held for a number of years, has become an important platform fostering international cooperation on the environment and green technology exchanges, representing one of Macao’s “golden business cards” internationally.

Mr Sam said Macao looked forward to working with the mainland authorities to promote actively ecological civilisation. While promoting high-quality development of Macao and of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, the MSAR Government will fully align with national environmental protection policies, closely cooperate with other Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area cities, and join hands to promote environmental protection and development, as well as an environmental governance system. These efforts aim to create a green and beautiful future for all, he added.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Mr Tam Vai Man; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Director of the Environmental Protection Bureau, Mr Ip Kuong Lam; Director of the Inspection and Coordination Bureau of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Mr Xu Bijiu; Director of the Ministry’s Department of Marine Ecology and Environment, Mr Ke Chang; and Director of the Ministry’s Department of International Cooperation, Ms Zhou Guomei.