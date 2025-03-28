CE meets with Member of the Standing Committee of CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee

MACAU, March 28 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met with Member of the Standing Committee of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, Mr Shang Kui. The two sides exchanged views on topics such as leveraging Macao’s role as an external exchange platform, and enhancing cooperation between Macao and Chongqing in various aspects.

During today’s meeting at the Government Headquarters, Mr Sam welcomed Mr Shang and his delegation to Macao, and thanked Chongqing for its long-term support to the development of Macao. Mr Sam stated that Macao and Chongqing have close ties, with close exchanges in fields such as economic and trade matters, and people’s livelihoods. He hoped the Macao-Chongqing cooperation task force mechanism would further collaboration with Chongqing in various aspects, to achieve reciprocal benefits.

The Chief Executive also talked about Macao’s institutional advantages under the “One country, two systems” principle, which can give better play to Macao’s role as an external exchange platform and a special channel assisting outward development of Chongqing enterprises.

Also present at the meeting were: the Secretary for Administration and Justice, Mr Cheong Weng Chon; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; and the Director of the Policy Research and Regional Development Bureau, Mr Cheong Chok Man.

Deputy Director of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Chongqing Municipal Committee, Mr Li Kang; and Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office (Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office) of the Chongqing Municipal People’s Government, Ms Zhang Yaxi, also attended the meeting.