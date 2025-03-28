Council President Stewart to Hold Media Availability on March 31 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, March 28 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 28, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 28, 2025—On Monday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss various Council matters and highlight Council recognitions for Minority Health Month and Fair Housing Month.

Council President Stewart will discuss the Council’s upcoming legislative actions, including a vote on Bill 3-25, which would expand eligibility for the County supplement to the State of Maryland Homeowners’ Tax Credit, and a vote on Bill 6-25, which would expand the Office of Consumer Protection’s authority to investigate and enforce consumer protection laws in landlord-tenant matters that may include unfair or deceptive trade practices.

Stewart will also discuss upcoming Council land use issues, including a straw vote on the Bethesda Minor Master Plan Amendment, and a scheduled semi-annual update from the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

Additionally, Stewart will highlight the upcoming Council public hearing on Bill 10-25, which would provide a County hiring preference for federal workers who were recently terminated due to changes by the Trump administration.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 11 a.m. on March 31 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

