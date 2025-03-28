Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Craters 51% On Possible Accounting Issues, Securities Class Action Filed – Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A securities class action has been filed against Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), a medical device manufacturer that produces and markets electrotherapy devices for use in pain management and physical rehabilitation, after it reported dismal Q4 and FY 2024 financial results which sent the price of Zynex shares down $3.59 (-51%) on March 12, 2025. The suit, captioned Tuncel v. Zynex, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-00913 (D. Colo.) seeks to represent investors who purchased Zynex securities between March 13, 2023 and March 11, 2025.

Class Period: Mar. 13, 2023 – Mar. 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2025

Class Period: Mar. 13, 2023 – Mar. 11, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 19, 2025

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Zynex’s statements about its sales and billing practices, its revenue recognition practices, and its relationship with the military health program for active-duty soldiers and their family members (“Tricare”), which represents 20 – 25% of company’s revenue.

The complaint alleges that Zynex made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. More specifically, the suit alleges that:

Zynex shipped product, including electrodes, in excess of customers’ needs;

As a result of this practice, Zynex inflated its revenues;

Zynex’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including Tricare; and

As a. result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences such as removal from insurer networks and penalties by the federal government.

Investors began to learn the truth on June 4, 2024, when medical journal STAAT published “How a device maker inundated pain patients with unwanted batteries and surprise bills.” This report claimed that Zynex engaged in an “oversupplying scheme” by sending inordinate amounts of monthly supplies like electrode pads and batteries in order to “bill insurers for thousands of dollars more than it otherwise could.” STAAT further revealed that, as a result of this practice, insurers were “kicking the company out of network.”

Then, on March 11, 2025, Zynex reported dismal Q4 and FY 2024 financial results. The company’s Q4 revenue implied a 2% drop from the year-earlier period and YE net income per share plummeted from $0.27 in 2023 to $0.09 in 2024. According to Zynex CEO Thomas Sandgaard “[o]ur fourth quarter revenue was less than expected[]” and “[t]he shortfall was due to slower than normal payments from certain payers and we were recently notified that Tricare has temporarily suspended payments as they review prior claims.”

“We are concerned about potential issues with Zynex’s revenue recognition and sales practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman Partner leading the firm's probe.

