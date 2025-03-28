Submit Release
WestBond Announces Grant of Stock Options

DELTA, British Columbia, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestBond Enterprises Corporation (TSX-V: WBE) announces that a total of 1,325,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan. The options have an effective grant date of March 28, 2025 and are exercisable for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.13 per share.

For further information please contact:

Gennaro Magistrale

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director
WestBond Enterprises Corporation
101 – 7403 Progress Way, Delta, B.C. V4G 1E7
Tel: (604) 940-3939

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


