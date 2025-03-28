HTX Announces Revolutionary Hourly Compounding on HTX Earn, Redefining Crypto Earning Efficiency with 200+ Products

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a global powerhouse in the cryptocurrency exchange arena, is proud to announce a significant leap forward in passive income solutions! In a decisive move to empower users amidst rising macroeconomic uncertainty and crypto market volatility, HTX is fortifying its commitment to stable and efficient earnings through its flagship HTX Earn platform. The platform's latest enhancements, including a fully upgraded Auto-Earn feature and an unparalleled portfolio of over 200 high-yield products, are now live, delivering groundbreaking hourly compounding and redefining crypto earning efficiency.

The crypto market has experienced significant fluctuations in recent months, with Bitcoin retreating from its $109K high and altcoins facing steeper declines. Investor sentiment has shifted from "greed" to "fear," prompting a search for stable and reliable passive income solutions. HTX Earn is meeting this demand by offering top-tier yields, an extensive range of supported assets, and continuous product upgrades.

Auto-Earn: Streamlining Trading and Earning

HTX Earn's upgraded Auto-Earn feature introduces a simplified, one-click subscription and redemption process, optimizing capital deployment. This system automatically subscribes users' spot balances into corresponding Flexible Earn products hourly, maximizing returns through compound interest. When users execute spot trades, their Earn balances are automatically redeemed in real-time, facilitating seamless trading.

This integration of trading and earning ensures that assets remain productive, even during market downturns, providing users with continuous earning potential and immediate liquidity.

High-Yield Opportunities Across Diverse Assets

HTX Earn offers consistently competitive Annual Percentage Yields (APYs), particularly for stablecoins and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) assets. Key offerings include:

USDD Flexible Earn: 8% APY, 9.4x higher than typical stablecoin products, with 1:1 USDT subscription and zero slippage.

8% APY, 9.4x higher than typical stablecoin products, with 1:1 USDT subscription and zero slippage. ETH, TRX, and SOL Flexible Earn: Returns comparable to on-chain staking, without the technical complexities.

Returns comparable to on-chain staking, without the technical complexities. $HTX Flexible Earn: 4% APY plus automatic entry into Launchpool events, with airdrops of trending project tokens.

4% APY plus automatic entry into Launchpool events, with airdrops of trending project tokens. Support for over 200 cryptocurrencies, with new listings offering APYs up to 100%.

The platform's top-performing Flexible Earn products include USDT, USDD, BTC, ETH, and $HTX, with growing interest in DOGE and SHIB. As the TRON Meme Season 2.0 approaches, HTX anticipates further expansion of its Earn ecosystem with new asset listings.

Additionally, HTX Earn features a monthly "Earning Day" promotion, offering APY Booster Coupons and exclusive benefits. Recent promotions included time limited fixed-term products for BTC, ETH, and USDT.

HTX Earn: A Solution for Every Market Cycle

HTX Earn continues to prioritize user-centric innovation and a robust passive income ecosystem. From future balance yields to hourly compounding on spot balances, and from a wide range of supported assets to $HTX-powered ecosystem incentives, HTX Earn is designed to ensure assets remain productive regardless of market conditions.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit HTX Square or https://www.htx.com/ , and follow HTX on X , Telegram , and Discord .

For further inquiries, please Contact: Ruder Finn Asia glo-media@htx-inc.com

