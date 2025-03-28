ISC Earns Globe and Mail’s 2025 Women Lead Here Benchmark for Sixth Consecutive Year

ISC has been named to the Women Lead Here list every year since its inception in 2020.

44 per cent of ISC’s executive leaders identified as women throughout 2024, reflecting sustained progress in gender diversity.

REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Information Services Corporation (TSX:ISC) (“ISC” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce its inclusion in the Globe and Mail’s 2025 Women Lead Here for the sixth consecutive year. This recognition highlights ISC’s strong leadership team and depth of experience and expertise within the organization.

Women Lead Here evaluates executive teams based on the representation of women in senior leadership roles. In 2024, women made up 44 per cent of the executive leadership team throughout ISC and its wholly owned subsidiaries.

“Being recognized for the sixth year in a row is a testament to ISC’s strong leadership and commitment to excellence,” said Catherine McLean Vice-President of People and Culture. “We believe in building a workplace where talent and dedication drive success. Our leadership team reflects that mindset, and we’re proud to see women in key roles shaping the future of our business.”

For the 2025 ranking, Report on Business assessed hundreds of Canadian companies based on leadership composition, company performance and year-over-year progress. A total of 98 companies earned the Women Lead Here designation, which recognizes organizations making measurable, systemic advancements toward executive gender parity in Canada. The ranking is determined using a proprietary research methodology that assesses tangible progress in fostering diverse and equitable leadership teams.

The 2024 Women Lead Here list can be found in the April 2025 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 29, 2025, and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere.

About ISC

Headquartered in Canada, ISC is a leading provider of registry and information management services for public data and records. Throughout our history, we have delivered value to our clients by providing solutions to manage, secure and administer information through our Registry Operations, Services and Technology Solutions segments. ISC is focused on sustaining its core business while pursuing new growth opportunities. The Class A Shares of ISC trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ISC.

Media Contact

Jodi Bosnjak

External Communications Specialist

Toll Free: 1-855-341-8363 in North America or 1-306-798-1137

corp.communications@isc.ca

